Govt announces PoL prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The government on Saturday announced petroleum prices, which would be applicable from August 1st, 2021.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance, the prices of High Speed Diesel Oil (HSD) and Light Diesel Oil remained unchanged and fixed at Rs116.

53 and Rs 84.67 respectively.

Meanwhile, price of Motor Sprit (patrol) price increased from Rs118.09 per litre to Rs119.80 per litre, showing an increase of Rs1.71 per litre.

The prices of kerosene increased by Rs 0.35 per litre and it was fixed at Rs87.49 per litre as against the existing price of Rs 87.14 per litre.