Govt announces significant decrease in POL prices

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st , 2022) The government has announced a significant decrease in the prices of petroleum products.

Addressing media in Islamabad on Friday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the price of Petrol, High Speed Diesel, Kerosene Oil and Light Diesel Oil has been decreased by 12.63 rupees, 12.13, 10.19 and 10.78 rupees respectively.

After reduction, the new per liter price of petrol will be 224.80 rupees and high speed diesel 235.30.

The Minister also announced the extension of one month for filing income tax returns.

He said the extension has been given on the requests of business community, income tax practitioners and considering the prevailing post-flood conditions. The new deadline for filing income tax returns is 31 of the next month.

Ishaq Dar said the government has successfully achieved the revenue collection targets for first quarter of the current fiscal year. He said FBR collected 1635 billion rupees in first quarter of current fiscal year while the set target for this period was 1609 billion rupees. He said during the current month FBR collected 685 billion rupees.