Govt announces special package for construction sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The government has announced a special package for construction sector and package includes amnesty scheme, tax exemptions and Rs 30 billion subsidy for Naya Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) 2019-20.

This will jack up the construction industries, specially cement, and shall also generate employment.

A stimulus package has also been introduced to support businesses and stimulate the economy.

According to the package, export-oriented industries would be given Rs 100 billion worth of tax refunds as well as deferment of interest payments.

Government is providing a series of subsidies and incentives to industrial sector, the survey said.

These include subsidies to industry for electricity and gas, export development package.

Under an agreement, the zero-rated industries, including textiles, would be provided electricity at an all-inclusive rate of 7.5 cents per unit (kWh) and gas at $6.5 per unit (mmBtu) until June 30 this year.

PSDP release process is simplified to fund various uplift projects including Industries and Production Division.

Under CPEC, project of Allama Iqbal Industrial Zone Faisalabad has been inaugurated.

It is expected to attract investment in automobiles, value-added textiles, engineering, pharmaceuticals, food processing, chemicals, construction materials and packaging sectors.

Hyundai has started a joint venture with Nishat Groups in Faisalabad.

This plant is the new production home for Hyundai's first 'Make in Pakistan' product, the Porter H-100 Pickup. China and Pakistan joint venture has launched a locally assembled 800cc passenger vehicle having annual production capacity of 15,000 units.

These rapidly developing ventures with many infrastructure projects especially under China Pakistan Economic Corridor will help to boost the automobile sector as well as push up the construction related allied industries. Moreover, ECC has approved Rs 50.7 billion package to provide indirect cash flow support to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through pre-paid electricity bills for May-July FY2020.

This package named "ChotaKarobar-oSannatImadadi Package" will benefit around 3.5 million small businesses.