Govt Announces To Set New Price Of Petrol At Rs 214.80 Per Liter

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Govt announces to set new price of petrol at Rs 214.80 per liter

The government on Thursday announced to set the new price of petrol at Rs 214.80 per liter with a reduction of Rs10 rupees in the price of petrol.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The government on Thursday announced to set the new price of petrol at Rs 214.80 per liter with a reduction of Rs10 rupees in the price of petrol.

While announcing a significant reduction in the prices of petroleum products in Pakistan Television news today, Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said that the new price of high speed diesel is Rs 227.80 with a reduction of Rs 7-1/2 per liter, and the new price of kerosene oil is Rs 171.83 with a reduction of Rs 10 per liter.

The Minister announced the price of light diesel has been fixed at Rs169 rupees with a reduction of Rs28.

28 rupees per liter.

He said that the application of these prices in petroleum will be from midnight of December 15 to December 31, 2022.

Ishaq Dar said that the decrease in the prices of petroleum products is due to the last quarter of this fiscal year which started on October 1st and continues today on December 15th.

He said that the reduction in petroleum prices is a part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's campaign to provide relief to the people and in this regard, the government is focusing its attention on providing relief to the people.

