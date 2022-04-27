UrduPoint.com

Govt Appoints Asim Ahmed As FBR Chairman

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 27, 2022 | 01:03 PM

Govt appoints Asim Ahmed as FBR chairman

Dr Ashfaq who recently accompanied Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to the US for crucial talks with the International Monetary Fund has been transferred and reverted to FBR.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wesnesday appointed Asim Ahmed again as chairman of the Federal board of Revenue.

A notification of his appointment was issued by the government authorities.

Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed who was holding the top position was transferred and reverted to the board with immediate effect.

Asif Ahmed and Tariq Pasha were the strong candidate for the top position from the Inland Revenue Services.

Both has already served as FBR chairman.

Dr Ashfaq recently accompanied Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to the US for crucial talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Dr Ashfaq was elevated to the post in August last year by the previous government and replaced Asim Ahmad.

