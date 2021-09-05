Govt approves new projects worth Rs 234 bn under SBDP Phase-II

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The federal government has approved 90% or Rs 234 billion of the projects under Southern Balochistan Development Programme (SBDP) Phase-II.

The new approved projects have been included in the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22 for which Rs 25.72 billion have been allocated in the current fiscal year, according to an official in ministry of planning.

Likewise, during the current fiscal year, allocation for various ongoing PSDP projects (valuing Rs 274.689 billion) under the SBDP amounts to Rs. 29.160 billion.

The official informed that minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had directed to prepare a priority list of projects to ensure adequate funding for fast-moving and strategic projects for timely completion.

In November last year, the federal government had announced a Rs 600 billion package for development of nine least developed districts of South Balochistan including Washuk, Lasbela, Gwadar, Panjgur, Turbat/Kech, Khuzdar, Awaran, Kharan, and Chagai.

According to the Plan, the federal government agreed to fund Rs 540 billion while the rest Rs 60 billion would be provided by the provincial government.

The areas of development that included in the SBDP were water, power & fuel, agriculture, livestock, IT, industries, commerce and human development.

Under the Programme, the National Highway Authority (NHA) has started land procurement for three projects including construction of Hoshab–Awaran – Khuzdar Section of M-8 [Awaran–Naal 168 KM] to be completed at a cost of Rs 32 billion, Hoshab-Awaran Section of M-8 (146 km) to be completed at a cost of Rs 38 billion and Rehabilitation & Upgradation Awaran - Jhaljao Road (54.8 KM) to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 6.9 billion.

In order to address water shortages especially at Gwadar, the official told that funds have been approved for connecting the Shadi-Kaur dam with the Gwadar pipeline.

Additionally, CDWP has accorded approval for the installation of a 1.2 MGD desalination plant at Gwadar Port through a Chinese grant. He hoped that the desalination plant would be completed within 6 – 9 months as per direction of the Planning Minister.

In order to improve digital connectivity in Gwadar, Chaghi, Noukeshi, Kech; USF has awarded contracts for districts at a cost of Rs 3.2 billion; planned completion is by 24 July 2022.

Similarly, a contract for High-Speed Broadband Connectivity along M-8 and National Highways is also likely to be awarded by the 3rd quarter of 2021.