Govt approves relief package for small businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azher Monday said that Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet approved a special relief package namely "Chota Karobar Imdadi Package" for small and medium enterprises.

He stated this during a press conference here.

He said that 3.

5 million small scale businessmen would directly get benefit from this programme by enrolling their data in the package.

The minister said that government was well aware of the problems of small scale businesses due to lockdown, so it wanted to provide maximum benefits to the businessmen.

He said that the government would provide relief in three months electricity bill's to small businesses under this programme.

"We are working on other packages for announcing loans to small businesses," he added.