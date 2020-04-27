UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Approves Relief Package For Small Businesses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

Govt approves relief package for small businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azher Monday said that Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet approved a special relief package namely "Chota Karobar Imdadi Package" for small and medium enterprises.

He stated this during a press conference here.

He said that 3.

5 million small scale businessmen would directly get benefit from this programme by enrolling their data in the package.

The minister said that government was well aware of the problems of small scale businesses due to lockdown, so it wanted to provide maximum benefits to the businessmen.

He said that the government would provide relief in three months electricity bill's to small businesses under this programme.

"We are working on other packages for announcing loans to small businesses," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Chota From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

SEWA operates 29 stations in 51 regions

1 minute ago

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

2 hours ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

2 hours ago

Six-Time Olympic Champion in Short Track Speed Ska ..

4 minutes ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Reports Record 1,289 New COVID-19 Cas ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.