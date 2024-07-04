Govt Approves Rs5.72 Per Unit Hike In Basic Electricity Tariff
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2024 | 07:33 PM
The consumers now will bear additional burden of Rs600 after cabinet’s approval of the NEPRA’s proposal to further increase the electricity prices.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2024) The electricity prices are once again set to go up as the Federal cabinet gave approval to the summary of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) regarding an average hike of Rs5.72 per unit in the basic electricity tariff.
Now, there will be an average increase of Rs5.72 per unit in the basic electricity tariff.
The approval comes in backdrop of the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which asked the government to further increase the prices of electricity.
NEPRA had moved a circulated summary to the federal cabinet and demanded hike in the basic tariff.
The sources close to the development said that the cabinet decision would be forwarded to NEPRA to ensure uniformity in tariffs.
“The federal government will issue a notification to enforce the revised electricity tariffs following the Nepra’s proposal,” said the sources, adding that the federal government is bound to enforce the increase electricity tariff by July 10 under the conditions set by the IMF.
The consumers will bear now the additional burden worth Rs600 billion.
The sources claimed that NEPRA allowed an average increase in the basic electricity tariff from Rs29.78 to Rs35.50 per unit for the fiscal year 2024-25, effective from July 1, 2024.
In the previous fiscal year ending June 30, the federal government had raised the basic electricity tariff by Rs7.50, following a Rs7.91 per unit increase in the fiscal year 2022-23, implemented in three phases.
The development is closely linked to the government’s commitment to finalize a staff-level agreement with the IMF for a bailout exceeding $6 billion this month.
Pakistan set ambitious revenue targets in its budget to secure IMF approval for the loan, despite growing domestic discontent over new tax measures.
The tax revenue target is Rs13 trillion for the fiscal year 2024-25 starting July 1, marking a nearly 40% increase from the previous year, and reducing the fiscal deficit to 5.9% of GDP from 7.4% in the preceding year.
Recent Stories
HEC, UNHCR discuss collaborative initiatives for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman ‘Atif’ pays tribute to Alan Faqeer
PP-145 election: Tribunal grants time to MPA to respond
Sukkur Police issues traffic plan for Muharram
SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribunals
Awareness raising moot on ECBC held
'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to reach Wimbledon third round
Faisalabad urged to diversify its export base to get more dividends of GSP Plus
NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to MNA to respond
Seven passengers hospitalized after bus-van collision
Panel of Presiding officers announced for 340th Senate session
RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanliness during rains
More Stories From Business
-
Faisalabad urged to diversify its export base to get more dividends of GSP Plus16 minutes ago
-
Recent climate disasters resulting in losses of $30b to Pakistan's economy; Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
Belorussian minister reiterates for bringing new dimensions in Pak-Belarus relations3 hours ago
-
NPM Committee reveals significant inflation decline from 18.5% to 12.2%3 hours ago
-
KP Govt to utilize receipts from oil, gas on concerned districts3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.243,3003 hours ago
-
Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills4 hours ago
-
Oil down over data suggesting economic slowdown in US4 hours ago
-
Vietnam's agro-forestry-aquatic exports up 19 pct in H14 hours ago
-
Collectorate of Customs Sambrial achieves FBR target1 hour ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Australia posts int'l trade surplus of $3.9B in May5 hours ago