Govt approves Rs5.72 per unit hike in basic electricity tariff

The consumers now will bear additional burden of Rs600 after cabinet’s approval of the NEPRA’s proposal to further increase the electricity prices.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2024) The electricity prices are once again set to go up as the Federal cabinet gave approval to the summary of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) regarding an average hike of Rs5.72 per unit in the basic electricity tariff.

Now, there will be an average increase of Rs5.72 per unit in the basic electricity tariff.

The approval comes in backdrop of the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which asked the government to further increase the prices of electricity.

NEPRA had moved a circulated summary to the federal cabinet and demanded hike in the basic tariff.

The sources close to the development said that the cabinet decision would be forwarded to NEPRA to ensure uniformity in tariffs.

“The federal government will issue a notification to enforce the revised electricity tariffs following the Nepra’s proposal,” said the sources, adding that the federal government is bound to enforce the increase electricity tariff by July 10 under the conditions set by the IMF.

The consumers will bear now the additional burden worth Rs600 billion.

The sources claimed that NEPRA allowed an average increase in the basic electricity tariff from Rs29.78 to Rs35.50 per unit for the fiscal year 2024-25, effective from July 1, 2024.

In the previous fiscal year ending June 30, the federal government had raised the basic electricity tariff by Rs7.50, following a Rs7.91 per unit increase in the fiscal year 2022-23, implemented in three phases.

The development is closely linked to the government’s commitment to finalize a staff-level agreement with the IMF for a bailout exceeding $6 billion this month.

Pakistan set ambitious revenue targets in its budget to secure IMF approval for the loan, despite growing domestic discontent over new tax measures.

The tax revenue target is Rs13 trillion for the fiscal year 2024-25 starting July 1, marking a nearly 40% increase from the previous year, and reducing the fiscal deficit to 5.9% of GDP from 7.4% in the preceding year.