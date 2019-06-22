Govt asked to reconsider taxes on cement industry to control inflation

The cement manufacturers has asked the government to reconsider the hike in Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cement in the federal budget 2019-20, which was increased by 25% to Rs.100 per 50kg

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) The cement manufacturers has asked the government to reconsider the hike in Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cement in the federal budget 2019-20, which was increased by 25% to Rs.100 per 50kg.They said that Pakistan's consumer price inflation rose to its highest since Nov 2013 to 9.41%, lifted by sharp rises in food, fuel and transport costs that might be further fuelled by the huge rise in prices of building materials including cement rates.They said that the central bank has been trying to control the rising inflation by lifting its key policy rate, instead of suggesting the government to cut duties to reduce cost of production in view of continuing inflationary pressures as well as high fiscal and current account deficits.

They said cement industry has been under pressure in this fiscal year as development expenditure has been slashed.

Moreover, in 2019 Pakistan's cement industry continued to show poor performance. Cement consumption is usually at its height in third quarter as construction activities peak with the pleasant weather and urgency in completing government development works within the financial year.

However, total dispatches in this period continued to decline.They said that the budget imposed 17 per cent sales tax on marble industry, besides increasing federal excise duty on cement from Rs1.5 per kg to Rs2 per kg, leading to overall increase of at least Rs.25 per 50kg bag of cement, besides effect of hike in fuel prices and higher customs duty on the import of coal.