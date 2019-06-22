UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Asked To Reconsider Taxes On Cement Industry To Control Inflation

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 05:12 PM

Govt asked to reconsider taxes on cement industry to control inflation

The cement manufacturers has asked the government to reconsider the hike in Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cement in the federal budget 2019-20, which was increased by 25% to Rs.100 per 50kg

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) The cement manufacturers has asked the government to reconsider the hike in Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cement in the federal budget 2019-20, which was increased by 25% to Rs.100 per 50kg.They said that Pakistan's consumer price inflation rose to its highest since Nov 2013 to 9.41%, lifted by sharp rises in food, fuel and transport costs that might be further fuelled by the huge rise in prices of building materials including cement rates.They said that the central bank has been trying to control the rising inflation by lifting its key policy rate, instead of suggesting the government to cut duties to reduce cost of production in view of continuing inflationary pressures as well as high fiscal and current account deficits.

They said cement industry has been under pressure in this fiscal year as development expenditure has been slashed.

Moreover, in 2019 Pakistan's cement industry continued to show poor performance. Cement consumption is usually at its height in third quarter as construction activities peak with the pleasant weather and urgency in completing government development works within the financial year.

However, total dispatches in this period continued to decline.They said that the budget imposed 17 per cent sales tax on marble industry, besides increasing federal excise duty on cement from Rs1.5 per kg to Rs2 per kg, leading to overall increase of at least Rs.25 per 50kg bag of cement, besides effect of hike in fuel prices and higher customs duty on the import of coal.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Import Poor Budget Bank Price 2019 From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Govt to register prize bonds to curb money launder ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Urges National Airlines to Avoid Dangerous Rou ..

13 minutes ago

All Russian Travel Companies Confirm Readiness to ..

7 minutes ago

Ahsan Khan, Amir Liaquat and Bushra Amir nominated ..

9 minutes ago

Shah Rukh Khan reveals reason behind not signing a ..

9 minutes ago

Amendments required for success of amnesty scheme

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.