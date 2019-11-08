UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Asked To Shield Vulnerable From Austerity Decisions: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 05:38 PM

Govt asked to shield vulnerable from austerity decisions: Mian Zahid Hussain

Reduction in NSS profit to hit poor pensioners, widows, Elderly should not be punished for stability

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday asked the government to shield vulnerable from decisions to reduce expenses and increase revenue. Reduction in profit of National Saving Schemes will hit poor pensioners and widows who are finding it extremely difficult to live under merciless double-digit inflation.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the elderly should not be squeezed for the sake of revenue generation aimed at economic stability.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that interests of poor and vulnerable should not be overlooked while important decisions are made.

The former minister noted that there are a lot of people who have no other safe option but to invest in NSS to make both ends meet and now the reduction in profits will divert some capital to the stock exchange which is highly risky.

He said that the government is under pressure of international institutions to reduce expenses and increase revenue but it is answerable to the masses who are reeling under poverty. Those who have spent their lives working for the development of the country deserve a better deal, he said, adding that their savings should be shielded from risky ventures so that frequent scandals should be stopped.

He said that the whole pension system should be transformed with the help of technology to minimize human involvement which will make it transparent.

He noted that federal and provincial governments were supposed to spend Rs1.6 trillion on developments during the current year but only one-tenth have been spent which indicates that it would not be utilized or funds would be diverted to other heads which will add to the miseries of masses.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Stock Exchange Business Poor Alliance All From Government

Recent Stories

Infinix S5,A hole lot better!

4 minutes ago

Govt announces R6 billionn to USC to control price ..

12 minutes ago

Australia clinches T20 series by defeating Pakista ..

37 minutes ago

Morata's rich vein of form rewarded with Spain ret ..

23 minutes ago

US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Agreement Causes ..

23 minutes ago

Beijing to restrict use of electronic devices in s ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.