UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Asked To Take Note Of The Plight Of Marble City Risalpur: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:53 PM

Govt asked to take note of the plight of Marble City Risalpur: Mian Zahid Hussain

Billions wasted due to absence of facilities, electricity, Improved marble sector can earn foreign exchange, create employment opportunities

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should take note of the plight of Marble City Risalpur (MCR). The facilities promised to the investors should be provided to attract an investment of six billion rupees which will boost revenue and employment, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) announced the establishment of MCR in 2009 on 185 acres of land. 199 plots were offered at high rates and a promise was made to provide all facilities in 18 months.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that PASDEC has managed some sub-standard power, sewerage and road work but it has not provided the promised facilities despite the lapse of ten years.

The former minister noted that lack of proper infrastructure has resulted in a lack of interest on the part of investors therefore only 35 units could be complete while another 30 are under construction.

He said that units on remaining plots will only be established when infrastructure is improved and uninterrupted power supply is ensured through the dedicated powerhouse.

Presently the factories rely on shared electricity which is subjected to outages and fluctuation. The local electric supply company is not interested in improved electricity provision to MCR as its administration has not paid their dues to power company while investors have already paid all dues. He said that federal and provincial governments should improve the state of affairs in MCR to attract investment. He noted that the country has 30 billion tonnes of marble but production and exports are negligible.

A little attention can create employment opportunities in the province of KP while employing modern methods can improve the situation as blasting waste almost 70 percent of the marble. He said that the marble sector is facing tariff and non-tariff barriers which must be removed while corrupt officials should be held accountable for their deeds.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Exports Business Company Road Alliance All Government Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Training camp for women series against Bangladesh ..

8 minutes ago

Training camp for women team's series against Bang ..

1 minute ago

77 farmers booked over water theft in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Lahore Police search operations held in provincial ..

2 minutes ago

Seven Syrian civilians killed in Turkish assault: ..

2 minutes ago

Bradmanesque Kohli puts India on top in second Tes ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.