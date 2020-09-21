Govt auctions Rs23.2 million land in Nawabshah through open bidding

The Federal Government has auctioned Rs 23.2 million through open bidding in Nawabshah owned by different Ministries and government departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Government has auctioned Rs 23.2 million through open bidding in Nawabshah owned by different Ministries and government departments.

The land of 22 properties including40 canal land near Nawabshah Airport have been auctioned, said a press release issued by Ministry of Privatization here on Monday.

� The land situated in Nawabshah�is the property of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Aviation Divison, and Pakistan.

The reserved price of the subject land is Rs 8 million.

The property in Nawabshah�was auctioned in Rs 23.2 million.

The auction, including all auctions before the present one have been auctioned through open competition and the highest bidder will be granted the right of ownership of the specified property.

The final approval will be granted by CCOP/ Federal Cabinet.