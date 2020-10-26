UrduPoint.com
Govt Authorises To Release Rs 289.71 Bn For Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 12:55 PM

The federal Government has so far authorized release of Rs 289.71 billion against total allocation of Rs 650 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal Government has so far authorized release of Rs 289.71 billion against total allocation of Rs 650 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

Under the development programme, the government has released an amount of Rs188.34 billion for federal ministries, Rs 76.4 billion for corporations and Rs 24.15 billion for special areas, according to a latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, the government released Rs 750 million for Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) for which the government had allocated Rs1.5 billion during the year 2020-21.

For National Highway Authority, the government released Rs 53.4 billion against its allocations of Rs118.67 billion, whereas for National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), an amount of Rs23 billion was released out of total allocation of Rs158.3 billion.

The government also released Rs43.26 billion for water resources division out of total allocation of Rs 81.

2 billion.

An amount of Rs 14 billion has been authorized to release for Higher education Commission for which an amount of Rs 29.4 billion has been allocated.

Similarly, Rs175 million were released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority for which the Government had allocated Rs 350 million in the development budget.

Under annual development agenda, the government also released Rs11.75 billion for Railways Division out of total allocation of Rs 24 billion, Rs 7.3 billion for Interior Division, and Rs 6.7 billion for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division.

Revenue Division received Rs 2.5 billion, whereas the Cabinet Division also received Rs 28.22 billion for which an amount of Rs 47.7 billion has been allocated for the year 2020-21.

Likewise, the government also released Rs13 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs 27.24 billion and Rs 11.12 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (Block and other projects) out of total allocation of Rs 25 billion.

