UrduPoint.com

Govt Authorizes Disbursing 33% Of Total Development Funds In 4 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Govt authorizes disbursing 33% of total development funds in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Federal Government has authorized the utilization of 33 percent of total development funds during the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year under its annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23.

The government authorized the disbursement of development funds amounting to Rs 241.26 billion out of a total allocation of Rs 727 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and division in the first four months (July-October) of the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the disbursement mechanism of the Planning Division, the development funds allocated in the federal budget are released at the rate of 20% in the first quarter (July-September), followed by 30% each in the second and third quarters, and the remaining 20% in the last quarter (April-June) of a fiscal year.

Out of the total authorized/disbursed amount, the total amount spent on the development projects during the corresponding period stood at Rs 98.8 billion.

The government also authorized/disbursed Rs 100 billion for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reform.

The detail shows that Rs 57.133 billion out of a total allocated amount of Rs 160.2 billion have been disbursed to corporations while Rs 184 billion have been disbursed to the federal ministries out of a total allocation of Rs 563.

3 billion.

For National Highway Authority (NHA), the government has disbursed/authorized Rs 29.9 billion out of a total allocation of Rs 117.2 billion, whereas for NTDC/PEPCO, the government has disbursed Rs 27.2 billion.

The federal government has also disbursed/authorized Rs 87 billion out of a total allocation of Rs 87 billion, however, only Rs 0.78 billion have been spent on the development projects of the cabinet division so far.

Similarly, the data shows that Rs 494 million has been disbursed to Aviation Division, and Rs 161 million have been disbursed to the board of Investment.

The government also authorized the utilization of Rs 1.9 billion for Climate Change Division out of which only Rs 38 million have been spent during the period under review.

For Higher education Commission (HEC), the government has authorized the release of Rs 17.78 billion, Rs 25.2 billion for provinces and special areas, Rs 435 million for the Commerce Division, Rs 36 million for the Communication Division (other than NHA), and Rs 445 million for Defense Division.

Likewise, the government also disbursed Rs 286 million to Finance Division, Rs 180 million to Establishment Division, Rs 1.4 billion to Federal Education and Professional Training Division, and Rs 4.3 billion to Housing and Works Division.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Earthquake Education Budget NHA HEC Commerce Government Cabinet Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

2 hours ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

3 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.