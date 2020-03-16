UrduPoint.com
Govt Authorizes Release Of Rs465.27 Billion For Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:26 PM

Govt authorizes release of Rs465.27 billion for development projects

The federal government has so far authorized release of Rs465.27 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs701 billion

Under its development program, the government has authorized release of an amount of Rs193.63 billion for federal ministries, Rs157.716 billion for corporations and Rs34.215 billion for special areas, according to a latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, the government authorized release of Rs38.45 billion for security enhancement in the country .

An amount of Rs77.655 billion has also been authorized for the blocks managed by Finance Division under the government's 10 years development program.

Similarly for Higher education Commission, the government authorized an amount of Rs22.73 billion out of its total allocation of Rs29 billion while Rs229.

470 million were released for Pakistan Nuclear Energy Authority for which the government had allocated Rs301.48 million in the development budget.

Under current year's development agenda, the government authorized release of Rs145.1 billion for National Highway Authority (NHA) against its allocations of Rs154.96 billion.

Under annual development agenda, the government also released Rs10.143 billion for Railways Division out of total allocation of Rs16 billion, Rs6.28 billion for Interior Division, and Rs7.53 billion for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division.

The Revenue Division received Rs4.26 billion whereas the Cabinet Division also received Rs30.18 billion for which an amount of Rs 39.986 billion has been allocated for the year 2019-20.

The government also released Rs 21.167 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs 27.26 billion and Rs 13.047billion for Gilgit Baltistan (Block and other projects).

