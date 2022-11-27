Govt authorizes utilization of development funds worth Rs 241 bln in 4 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Federal Government has authorized the utilization of development funds amounting to Rs 241.26 billion out of a total allocation of Rs 727 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and division in the first four months (July-October) of the fiscal year 2022-23 under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Out of the total authorized/disbursed amount, the total amount spent on the development projects during the corresponding period stood at Rs 98.8 billion.

According to the disbursement mechanism of the Planning Division, the development funds allocated in the federal budget are released at the rate of 20% in the first quarter (July-September), followed by 30% each in the second and third quarters, and the remaining 20% in the last quarter (April-June) of a fiscal year.

The government also authorized/disbursed Rs 100 billion for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reform.

The detail shows that Rs 57.133 billion out of a total allocated amount of Rs 160.2 billion have been disbursed to corporations while Rs 184 billion have been disbursed to the federal ministries out of a total allocation of Rs 563.

3 billion.

For National Highway Authority (NHA), the government has disbursed/authorized Rs 29.9 billion out of a total allocation of Rs 117.2 billion, whereas for NTDC/PEPCO, the government has disbursed Rs 27.2 billion.

The federal government has also disbursed/authorized Rs 87 billion out of a total allocation of Rs 87 billion, however, only Rs 0.78 billion have been spent on the development projects of the cabinet division so far.

Similarly, the data shows that Rs 494 million has been disbursed to Aviation Division, and Rs 161 million have been disbursed to the board of the Investment.

The government also authorized the utilization of Rs 1.9 billion for Climate Change Division out of which only Rs 38 million have been spent during the period under review.

For Higher education Commission (HEC), the government has authorized the release of Rs 17.78 billion, Rs 25.2 billion for provinces and special areas, Rs 435 million for Commerce Division, Rs 36 million for Communication Division (other than NHA), and Rs 445 million for Defense Division.

Likewise, the government also disbursed Rs 286 million to Finance Division, Rs 180 million to Establishment Division, Rs 1.4 billion to Federal Education and Professional Training Division, and Rs 4.3 billion to Housing and Works Division.

