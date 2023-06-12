Govt believes in facilitating foreign investors: Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BOI) Chaudhary Salik Hussain

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 09:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BOI) Chaudhary Salik Hussain on Monday categorically said that the government believes in facilitating investors in the country and in this regard BOI is safeguarding the rights of foreign investors.

He expressed these views while talking to a two-member delegation headed by Kevin Mckenna, President and CEO of Authentix Inc. Secretary BOI, Asad Rehman Gilani and Director General Nadeem Bashir were also present in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The minister appreciated the US Company for its willing to continue their business in Pakistan and assured that BOI, being the facilitation body, would listen to their issues and help solving them out on priority basis.

The secretary BOI said that FBR and other state institutions would be taken on board for providing investment friendly environment to M/S Authentix.

Authentix is a US based global technology company that specializes in providing advanced solutions to combat counterfeiting, protect brands, and ensure the integrity of products and supply chains.

