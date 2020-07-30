UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gov't Borrowing From State Bank Of Pakistan Down 71% In FY20

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:48 AM

Gov't borrowing from State Bank of Pakistan down 71% in FY20

The government borrowing from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) massively declined by 71 percent in fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ):The government borrowing from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) massively declined by 71 percent in fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to last year.

According to official figures, the borrowing declined from Rs 285.7 billion as of July 12 2019 to Rs 82.7 billion as of July 10 2020.

Similarly credit to private sector has also been improved from negative Rs 119.2 billion as of July 12 2019 to negative Rs 84.3 billion as of July 10 2020.

The agriculture credit decreased from Rs 1018 billion in the year 2018-19 to Rs 1080 billion in fiscal year 2019-20.

The total credit has also been declined from Rs 578.8 billion in the year 2018-29 to Rs 97.3 billion in fiscal year 2019-20.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Agriculture July 2019 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

51 minutes ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Cypriot FM discuss efforts to ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kenyan FM review bilateral rel ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss regional ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.