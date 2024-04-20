Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Finance Minister has underlined the reform thrust of the government in the areas of energy, tax reforms and SOEs.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met the World Bank’s Regional Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser in Washington DC, expressing satisfaction that the new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) would be finalized soon.

The Finance Minister underlined the reform thrust of the government in the areas of energy, tax reforms and SOEs. He said the government is pursuing short and long-term goals in these sectors.

Referring to his meeting with the Senior Leadership of the World Bank, he stated that focus of the World Bank on climate change, digitalization and human development aligned with priorities of the government.

Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted the vision of the government to realize true potential of the country in terms of economic growth.

The Finance Minister also briefed on the role of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a one-window facility for investment and facilitation.