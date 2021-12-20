UrduPoint.com

Govt Broke Its Own Record Of Borrowing: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

Govt broke its own record of borrowing: Mian Zahid Hussain

Volume of foreign loans doubled in three years

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th December, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and Former Provincial Minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said the government has broken its own record of borrowing
According to an official report, the government borrowed 15.32 billion dollars of foreign loans in 2020-21 which is a record, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that this was up from 12.45 billion dollars borrowed a year earlier which was a record at that time.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the current government has almost doubled the amount of foreign loans by borrowing 35.1 billion in three years, which has increased the country's problems.
According to the government, these loans were obtained to reduce the pressure on the current account, strengthen foreign exchange reserves, repay past debts and develop the water sector.
Of these loans, 35% were spent on power projects, 23% on rural development, 18% on governance and 5% on education, the report said.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that these figures show that economic planning is flawed and the priorities are poor.
Current policies and priorities have resulted in a loss of resources and they have almost bankrupted the country leaving no option but to borrow more to pay repast loans.
Given the current situation, it can be said that borrowing will continue next year as well, while due to the depreciation of the rupee, the volume of foreign loans will continue to increase by trillions of rupees, which will soon be equal to the GDP.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that the government should rely on the business community instead of relying on loans.

It must reduce the cost of doing business, remove barriers and make government departments business-friendly so that employment, production and exports can increase and a new era of repayment of loans through national development can be started.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exchange Exports Business Poor Education Water Alliance All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

2,764 graduates awarded degrees at 12th UVAS Convo ..

2,764 graduates awarded degrees at 12th UVAS Convocation

39 seconds ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

10 minutes ago
 Renewable energy and innovation at forefront of di ..

Renewable energy and innovation at forefront of discussions as Middle East’s f ..

14 minutes ago
 17,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

17,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

14 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $74.23 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $74.23 a barrel Friday

29 minutes ago
 England in a spin: Five things we learned from the ..

England in a spin: Five things we learned from the Adelaide Test

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.