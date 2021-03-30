UrduPoint.com
Govt Brought Economic Stability In Country: Dr Salman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 01:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Economic Affairs, Dr Salman Shah on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has brought economic stability in the country.

All economic indicators were heading into right direction as foreign and domestic investment was increasing to a great extent, he said while talking to Radio Pakistan.

He said the government had given special incentives to exporters while the Current Account Deficit has become surplus now.

Dr Salman Shah said the incumbent government had given free room to Currency exchange that would help not only foreign exports but also domestic production.

