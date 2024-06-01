‘Govt Can Boost Revenues By Rs40b With Optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 01, 2024 | 08:34 PM
The intervention would also significantly impact health costs associated with smoking, projected to be reduced from Rs615 billion to Rs418.2 billion, effectively reducing the gap between revenue and health costs to Rs82 billion.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2024) Health advocates on Saturday proposed a 37% increase in taxes on tobacco products in Pakistan to reduce consumption, increase revenue and bridge the gap in health costs associated with smoking.
This proposed increase would translate into a substantial rise in government revenue, estimated to reach Rs336 billion from the current Rs240 billion. The intervention would also significantly impact health costs associated with smoking, projected to be reduced from Rs615 billion to Rs418.2 billion, effectively reducing the gap between revenue and health costs to Rs82 billion.
Malik Imran Ahmad, Country Representative Campaign for Tobacco Free kids (CTFK) said that the effectiveness of high tobacco taxation as a vital measure in combating tobacco consumption, as advocated by the World Health Organization (WHO). The industry can absorb at least a 40% increase in taxes, and the IMF and World Bank have recommended Pakistan introduce a single-tier tax structure for cigarettes. Despite efforts to increase taxes, low cigarette prices persist, contributing to sustained high consumption levels. By adopting these reforms, Pakistan can make cigarette taxation more effective and align it more closely with international best practices.
Imran said that the illicit market share is exaggerated by multinational companies. The industry has been found to underreport production to evade taxes, violating tax laws and prioritizing profits over public health.
Mehboob Ul Haq, Chief Executive Officer at the Human Development Foundation (HDF), underscored the immense benefits of boosting tobacco taxation, stating, “Tobacco taxation is a globally recognized and effective tool to reduce affordability and consumption.” He stressed the urgent need for stringent regulation of all tobacco products, reaffirming HDF's steadfast commitment to forging a healthier and more prosperous Pakistan, where the well-being of our youth is paramount.
Muhammad Asif Iqbal, Managing Director of the Social Policy and Development Centre (SPDC) said smokers’ response to price changes suggests an enormous potential for taxation to discourage smoking in Pakistan. As a result of the recent hike in the FED on cigarettes and the corresponding increase in prices, cigarette consumption has declined by 19.2%. He was presenting preliminary results of a nation-wide survey of over 5,000 smokers conducted by SPDC.
Recent Stories
Pakistan releases “Saadi Wari Oye” anthem for T20 World Cup 2024
Ambassador Baloch attends Azerbaijan's republic day football event
Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams
172 govt buildings to get 47mw electricity under solarization
NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit
Pakistan to export nurses staff to Malaysia
Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan
Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador
Power generation from Thar coal reaches 2,640 MW, Poised to hit 3,280 MW by year ..
Business and trade delegation from Pakistan concludes its visit to Ethiopia
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
More Stories From Business
-
Traders demand pragmatic steps for maintenance of law and order situation3 hours ago
-
NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit3 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,400 per tola to Rs.240,3004 hours ago
-
Planning Minister visits Chengdu High Tech Development Zone4 hours ago
-
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan still ideal country for medical education of foreign students: Kyrgyz Ambassador5 hours ago
-
Power generation from Thar coal reaches 2,640 MW, Poised to hit 3,280 MW by year's end: Azhar Malik5 minutes ago
-
Business and trade delegation from Pakistan concludes its visit to Ethiopia5 minutes ago
-
Atif Ikram urged govt to announce a new industrial zone in Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 202411 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 202412 hours ago