Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Senate told

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan says that the federal government has been charging Rs 47 tax per litre petrol.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2020) The federal government has been charging Rs 47 tax per litre petrol, Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan told Senate here on Friday.

Omar Ayub Khan said that the tax was equal to the buying rate of petrol in the country.

“It is buying petrol at Rs 48. 54 and is charging Rs 47. 86 as tax per litre,” said the federal minister during the proceedings of the Upper House.

He said that the government was charging Rs 51.41 tax per litre diesel. The Minister said that the government was getting Rs. 17 per cent tax on petroleum products.

He pointed out that the tax on POL prices was at the lowest level in region, making it clear that who would bear the expenses of light and other expenditure at Senate House if the government refused to get tax.

Petrol crisis is once again looming as serious threat for the whole country even after its prices were increased at the beginning of July as the Oil Tankers and Contractors Association has announced countrywide protest against the government.

The Association is going to stage protest against the government for increasing income tax in the country.