ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ):The government on Friday cleared the non-utilised funds of World Bank projects in Pakistan to be used by provinces and the federal government for Covid-19 equipment purchases and responses.

In his tweet, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar said that the clearance was made after non utilised sums had been immediately redirected from World Bank projects.

He informed that out of such funds, federal government would receive US$13.5 million, Sindh $10 million, Punjab would get share of $7.

5 million, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa $7 million and Balochistan would get $2 million to purchase necessary equipments and other arrangements to combat with corona virus pandemic.

He added that the federal government had helped arranging the cancellations and re-allocations of the funds and had given the expedited approvals to these funds.

"The part of funds that are reallocated from non-utilised projects in the provinces will have to be spent by respective provinces in the same ratio," he added.