Govt cognizant of economic impact due to corona: Hashim Jawan Bakht

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said the government was cognizant of the economic impact as the current crisis was having on businesses and people

He was chairing the first meeting of Steering Committee of Economic Stabilization Plan in the wake of COVID-19 here, while Punjab Chief Minister's Advisor on Economic Affairs Dr Salman Shah and P&D board Chairman were also present.

Three working groups with defined ToRs (terms of references) had been constituted for this task, headed by Chairman P&D Board. The Steering Committee had the representation of experts from the P&D, Finance, Health, Punjab Social Protection Authority, DFID, Sub-National Governance Programme, the PITB and Urban unit.

Hashim Jawan siad the government was also drawing out plans for a comprehensive economic stabilization and bailout plan, health infrastructure and financial needs plan and a social protection plan.

He said three working groups would chalk out plans in their respective areas to be implemented, asserting that the Federal government would be approached through the Chief Minister's Office for support especially on COVID-19 related procurement as well as arrangements for the supply of all material like masks, protection suites, sanitizer and lifting of China's SOE controls.

He assured, "Punjab P&D and Finance Department will work in smooth coordination to ensure that departments especially Primary and Secondary Health Department gets the maximum support." The minister said that in the next few days deliberations would be made for social protections interventions like cash/commodity transfers to most vulnerable especially daily wagers and those in the informal workplace. He also said that options of collaboration with the privatesector were being explored especially in food and logistic service delivery to ensurethat citizens did not face any shortages.