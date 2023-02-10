Govt commits to achieve SDGs: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar has reiterated the commitment of the Government of Pakistan on achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and extended full support in this regard.

He was talking to the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Knut Ostby, who called on him here Friday, said a press release.

The minister appreciated the key role of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as development partner in achieving the SDGs. He welcomed Knut Ostby and thanked him on behalf of the Steering Committee on Climate Resilient Pakistan for being a great partner in taking flood relief measures in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister appreciated the combined efforts of UNDP and Planning Division for preparing a constructive plan for rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood affected areas which was presented at Geneva Conference in January 2023.

He further added that it was due to the timely and praiseworthy support of UNDP that Pakistan was able to garner support from various partners. He thanked Knut Ostby, for his support and cooperation.

Knut Ostby briefed the minister on the ongoing institutional arrangements being made by UNDP for Short, Medium, and Long term goals regarding the Climate Resilient Pakistan rehabilitation and recovery plan of action in flood affected areas.

He briefed that plans were being constructed in collaboration with Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and Ministry of Planning and Development in order to implement the recovery plans.

He further requested the finance minister to involve the private sector to accelerate and catch-up with the SDGs related projects.