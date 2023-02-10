UrduPoint.com

Govt Commits To Achieve SDGs: Dar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Govt commits to achieve SDGs: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar has reiterated the commitment of the Government of Pakistan on achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and extended full support in this regard.

He was talking to the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Knut Ostby, who called on him here Friday, said a press release.

The minister appreciated the key role of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as development partner in achieving the SDGs. He welcomed Knut Ostby and thanked him on behalf of the Steering Committee on Climate Resilient Pakistan for being a great partner in taking flood relief measures in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister appreciated the combined efforts of UNDP and Planning Division for preparing a constructive plan for rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood affected areas which was presented at Geneva Conference in January 2023.

He further added that it was due to the timely and praiseworthy support of UNDP that Pakistan was able to garner support from various partners. He thanked Knut Ostby, for his support and cooperation.

Knut Ostby briefed the minister on the ongoing institutional arrangements being made by UNDP for Short, Medium, and Long term goals regarding the Climate Resilient Pakistan rehabilitation and recovery plan of action in flood affected areas.

He briefed that plans were being constructed in collaboration with Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and Ministry of Planning and Development in order to implement the recovery plans.

He further requested the finance minister to involve the private sector to accelerate and catch-up with the SDGs related projects.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Ishaq Dar Geneva January Undp From Government

Recent Stories

Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support S ..

Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support Syriaâ€™s earthquake relief eff ..

6 minutes ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 21,000

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

2 hours ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

4 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

4 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.