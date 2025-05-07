Govt committed for boosting agriculture, exports: Rana Tanveer

Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday reiterated the government’s commitment for working closely with business entities to boost the agricultural sector and promote exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday reiterated the government’s commitment for working closely with business entities to boost the agricultural sector and promote exports.

Talking to Chief Executive Officer ENGRO Ali Rathore, who called on him, the minister acknowledged that exporting surplus urea would positively impact the country's foreign exchange reserves, but ensuring domestic needs would remain the top priority.

The minister assured that the ministry would seriously consider the gas supply issue for ENGRO's old plants and extend full cooperation to find a viable solution. He emphasized that the government is committed to adopting sustainable and effective strategies to support the industrial sector.

Regarding urea exports, the minister stated that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research will first collect comprehensive data on the Rabi and Kharif crop requirements of the provinces for the 2025-26 seasons.

Only after ensuring that domestic needs are met, the decision to export the surplus urea will be made.

Rana Tanveer Hussain also stressed that the government would ensure the timely availability of fertilizers to farmers and would take all necessary measures to promote agriculture in the country.

During the meeting, the CEO of ENGRO urged the minister's support in the provision of gas for their old plants to ensure uninterrupted business operations. He informed the minister that the current stock of urea in the country is around 800,000 to 01 million tons, which exceeds the national requirement.

He added that all fertilizer companies are keen to export the surplus urea, as it would help increase Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves. In this context, ENGRO sought the ministry's support for allowing exports.