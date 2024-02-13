Govt Committed For Bringing More Improvements In Agriculture Sector: Kausar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik has said that measures are being taken on a priority basis to bring more improvement in the agriculture sector for its sustainable development
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik has said that measures are being taken on a priority basis to bring more improvement in the agriculture sector for its sustainable development.
He expressed these views during a meeting with Director CIMMYT Dr. Kevin Pixely, who called on the minister on Tuesday, said a press release.
Abdullah Malik said that CIMMYT an International organization for the Improvement of Maize and Wheat will support Pakistan in germplasm for the best crops, measures will also be taken for the improvement of wheat in rain-fed areas.
He said with the support of CIMMYT, speed breeding which used to last for 14 years will be reduced to five years in future and technology would also be transferred from CIMMYT regarding speed breeding.
Director CIMMYT Dr Kevin Pixley while appreciating the initiatives and reforms in the field of agriculture and food security during the short term of the minister said that there will be full cooperation with Pakistan in the field of agriculture.
