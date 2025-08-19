Govt Committed For Strengthening Auto Sector: Rana Ihsaan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s auto sector in order to promote and develop the local industrial sector for achieving sustainable economic growth.
While addressing the Auto Parts Manufacturers Summit 2025, he acknowledging the central role of the automotive sector in exports, job creation, and industrial development, the Coordinator assured participants that their legitimate concerns will be addressed.
The summit held under the theme “Excellence in Engineering”, which highlighted the sector’s innovation and provided a platform for dialogue on advancing Pakistan’s industrial and economic future, said a press release.
Ihsaan Afzal Khan stressed that the government is determined to break the country’s recurring boom-bust cycle through bold structural reforms. He identified trade liberalization, fiscal discipline, and privatization as key drivers of long-term growth.
He further pledged close collaboration with stakeholders to shape policies that expand the industrial base, boost export competitiveness, and strengthen Pakistan’s standing in the global economy.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Business
-
Govt committed for strengthening auto sector: Rana Ihsaan3 minutes ago
-
RCCI to establish Economic Zones along ring road13 minutes ago
-
Pak-Iran share common interests in ensuring regional food security: Rana Tanveer33 minutes ago
-
SECP, PMEX discuss strategy for commodities market development"43 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI calls for long-term climate action inspired by China’s model2 hours ago
-
FDA implementing modern reforms: DG2 hours ago
-
SMEs play important role in poverty alleviation: expert3 hours ago
-
Malik for taking optimum benefits from US markets4 hours ago
-
Record-breaking PSX rally reflects economic momentum, investors’ confidence: Khurram Schehzad4 hours ago
-
SAPM highlights auto manufacturing’s role in industrial revival, economic growth4 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.1,100 to Rs 356,600 per tola4 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago