Govt Committed For Strengthening Auto Sector: Rana Ihsaan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s auto sector in order to promote and develop the local industrial sector for achieving sustainable economic growth.

While addressing the Auto Parts Manufacturers Summit 2025, he acknowledging the central role of the automotive sector in exports, job creation, and industrial development, the Coordinator assured participants that their legitimate concerns will be addressed.

The summit held under the theme “Excellence in Engineering”, which highlighted the sector’s innovation and provided a platform for dialogue on advancing Pakistan’s industrial and economic future, said a press release.

Ihsaan Afzal Khan stressed that the government is determined to break the country’s recurring boom-bust cycle through bold structural reforms. He identified trade liberalization, fiscal discipline, and privatization as key drivers of long-term growth.

He further pledged close collaboration with stakeholders to shape policies that expand the industrial base, boost export competitiveness, and strengthen Pakistan’s standing in the global economy.

