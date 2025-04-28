Open Menu

Govt Committed For Supporting Innovation To Boost Agri-exports: Tanveer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Govt committed for supporting innovation to boost agri-exports: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday reaffirmed the commitment of the government for supporting innovative efforts that boost exports, create jobs and strengthen the national economy .

Addressing a ceremony held to celebrate Pakistan’s first-ever export of Camel Milk Powder to China, the minister lauded the initiative, stating that this venture opens new avenues for country’s dairy products in the international market.

The exports of camel milk powder to China also demonstrates the untapped potential of the country's agricultural, livestock and dairy sectors to attain sustainable economic growth and social prosperity, he added.

The ceremony was organized by ELC Biotechnology (Private) Limited to mark a significant achievement in Pakistan’s growing agricultural and dairy export sectors. The export is being carried out in partnership with two prominent Chinese companies: The One HK Holding Ltd and Xi'an "TUO ZHONG TUO" Biotechnology Limited Company, said a press release.

He emphasized that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s agriculture sector is being revitalized and will continue to expand, offering more opportunities for innovation, employment, and economic growth.

"This achievement is not only a testament to our capabilities but also an inspiration for others to explore international collaboration in emerging sectors, he said adding that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research remains fully committed to supporting such innovative efforts that boost exports, create jobs and strengthen the national economy."

He said that the establishment of this camel milk powder export venture has already generated numerous employment opportunities and represents a major boost to Pakistan’s economy, positioning the country as a competitive player in specialized dairy exports.

The Ministry of National Food Security continues to work towards enhancing food security, promoting agricultural advancements and facilitating export-oriented initiatives to build a prosperous future for the country, he remarked.

