Govt Committed For Supporting Innovation To Boost Agri-exports: Tanveer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday reaffirmed the commitment of the government for supporting innovative efforts that boost exports, create jobs and strengthen the national economy .
Addressing a ceremony held to celebrate Pakistan’s first-ever export of Camel Milk Powder to China, the minister lauded the initiative, stating that this venture opens new avenues for country’s dairy products in the international market.
The exports of camel milk powder to China also demonstrates the untapped potential of the country's agricultural, livestock and dairy sectors to attain sustainable economic growth and social prosperity, he added.
The ceremony was organized by ELC Biotechnology (Private) Limited to mark a significant achievement in Pakistan’s growing agricultural and dairy export sectors. The export is being carried out in partnership with two prominent Chinese companies: The One HK Holding Ltd and Xi'an "TUO ZHONG TUO" Biotechnology Limited Company, said a press release.
He emphasized that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s agriculture sector is being revitalized and will continue to expand, offering more opportunities for innovation, employment, and economic growth.
"This achievement is not only a testament to our capabilities but also an inspiration for others to explore international collaboration in emerging sectors, he said adding that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research remains fully committed to supporting such innovative efforts that boost exports, create jobs and strengthen the national economy."
He said that the establishment of this camel milk powder export venture has already generated numerous employment opportunities and represents a major boost to Pakistan’s economy, positioning the country as a competitive player in specialized dairy exports.
The Ministry of National Food Security continues to work towards enhancing food security, promoting agricultural advancements and facilitating export-oriented initiatives to build a prosperous future for the country, he remarked.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Govt committed for supporting innovation to boost agri-exports: Tanveer1 minute ago
-
Haroon Akhtar directs SMEDA, PIDC to resolve furniture sector issues41 minutes ago
-
Gold dip by Rs.1,600 to Rs.347,100 per tola41 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
US 29 percent tariff on Pakistani products to profound impact on country's exports: President FPCCI3 hours ago
-
Ahsan for increased Pakistan-Turkmenistan economic cooperation, regional development under URAAN Pak ..6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 20259 hours ago
-
41st international exhibition of handmade carpets on Oct 721 hours ago
-
Saleem Memon for upgrdation of Hyderabad Railways junction23 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan have significant role in regional economic integration: Ambassador Atakhanov24 hours ago