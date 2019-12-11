(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar Wednesday said the present government is fully committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the development agenda is very close to the heart of Prime Minister

He was talking to United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Ignacio Artaza, who called on him here.

Planning Secretary Zafar Hasan and senior officials of the ministry were also present.

He underlined that the government's Primary focus is on socioeconomic and human resource development and to bridge disparities among districts of the country for sustained national development.

Talking about SDGs, the minister said the government's socioeconomic agenda is aligned with SDGs adding that efforts are underway to frame a comprehensive strategy to achieve all the targets.

He said the government is committed to work for achievement of SDGs through innovative and focused implementation strategies in the social, economic and environmental fields.

He said the government would continue to work jointly with development partners for mainstreaming and executing the 2030 agenda.

Ignacio Artaza said Pakistan is the early starter on SDGs.

He said, "We are in the close coordination with Federal and provincial governments."Asad Umar and Ignacio Artaza agreed on keeping regular coordination for increased cooperation in different sectors in Pakistan especially in skill and youth development programmes.