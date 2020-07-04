UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Complete All Projects In Gwadar: Asim Bajwa

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 05:01 PM

Govt committed to complete all projects in Gwadar: Asim Bajwa

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Saturday reaffirmed the government resolve to complete all projects in Gwadar in line with directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Saturday reaffirmed the government resolve to complete all projects in Gwadar in line with directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, sharing some pictures of under construction Gwadar International airport, Asim Bajwa who is also head of China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority said construction work on Gwadar International Airport was in progress.

"We reaffirm our commitment to launching and completing all projects in Gwadar in line with PM's directive."After completion, he said the mega Airport costing $230M would be a harbinger of development of Gwadar City and Gwadar Port.

