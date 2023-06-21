UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Complete IMF Programme: Dar

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Govt committed to complete IMF programme: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Wednesday that the government was committed to complete the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

During a meeting with Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan, Donald Blome who called on the minister, the minister informed him about the progress on the on-going talks with IMF, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

He said Pakistan values the deep rooted historic and durable bilateral relations with the United States on economic and trade fronts.

Dar shared the economic policies and priorities of the government to address the challenging economic environment and set the economy on the path to stability and growth.

He informed the US Ambassador about the government's budgetary measures to reduce the fiscal gap in order to meet its national as well as international financial obligations.

The two sides also exchanged views about areas of common interest and how the existing bilateral relations between the two countries can be enhanced further.

On the occasion, the US Ambassador expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the government for economic sustainability and socio-economic uplift of the masses.

He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both the countries.

Dar thanked the US Ambassador and reiterated the desire of the government to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA.

