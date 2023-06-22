UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Complete IMF Programme: Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Govt committed to complete IMF programme: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Wednesday that the government was committed to complete the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

During a meeting with Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan, Donald Blome who called on the minister, the minister informed him about the progress on the on-going talks with IMF, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

He said Pakistan values the deep rooted historic and durable bilateral relations with the United States on economic and trade fronts.

Dar shared the economic policies and priorities of the government to address the challenging economic environment and set the economy on the path to stability and growth.

He informed the US Ambassador about the government's budgetary measures to reduce the fiscal gap in order to meet its national as well as international financial obligations.

The two sides also exchanged views about areas of common interest and how the existing bilateral relations between the two countries can be enhanced further.

On the occasion, the US Ambassador expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the government for economic sustainability and socio-economic uplift of the masses.

He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both the countries.

Dar thanked the US Ambassador and reiterated the desire of the government to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan USA IMF Ishaq Dar Progress United States Government

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

3 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

3 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

3 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

3 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.