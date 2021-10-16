Govt committed to control artificial inflation: Mian Aslam Iqbal

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Saturday that government was fully committed to control artificial inflation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Saturday that government was fully committed to control artificial inflation.

Talking to people at his camp office, the provincial minister said that campaign against hoarders and illegal profiteers had been intensified, and those, who snatch the rights of consumers through illicit profiteering, will be booked. He mentioned that the price control mechanism was being made more efficient and the performance of the districts in terms of price control was being monitored.

Around 100'000 people visit Sahulat bazaars daily for shopping, he added.

Provincial Minister said that 115 Kisan platforms were functional in fruit and vegetable markets and 10 Kisan platforms had also been set up in the model bazaars. Sale of imported sugar as being ensured at Rs 90 per kg in retail shops, Sahulat and model bazaars throughout the province, he concluded.