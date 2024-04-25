Govt Committed To Developing Gems, Jewelry Sector: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that the government was committed to bolster the gems and jewelry sector, which was crucial for the country's economic growth
He said this while addressing a closing ceremony of a four-day international training course on the value addition of precious stones products. The event was jointly organized by the National Productivity Organization (NPO) and the Asian Productivity Organization (APO), Tokyo, Japan.
The minister emphasized the importance of value addition in precious stones products according to international standards. He reiterated the government's commitment to support this sector, increasing production and exports, and formulating policies to promote its growth.
Rana Tanveer highlighted the potential of new initiatives and platforms that connect international markets to further develop this sector and stressed the importance of international cooperation, particularly in gemstone testing, grading, certification, and standardization, to strengthen the sector.
He said that the government was determined to ensure the sector's growth and development..
The event was attended by 18 overseas participants from seven APO member countries including Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.
