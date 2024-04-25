Open Menu

Govt Committed To Developing Gems, Jewelry Sector: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Govt committed to developing gems, jewelry sector: Minister

Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that the government was committed to bolster the gems and jewelry sector, which was crucial for the country's economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that the government was committed to bolster the gems and jewelry sector, which was crucial for the country's economic growth.

He said this while addressing a closing ceremony of a four-day international training course on the value addition of precious stones products. The event was jointly organized by the National Productivity Organization (NPO) and the Asian Productivity Organization (APO), Tokyo, Japan.

The minister emphasized the importance of value addition in precious stones products according to international standards. He reiterated the government's commitment to support this sector, increasing production and exports, and formulating policies to promote its growth.

Rana Tanveer highlighted the potential of new initiatives and platforms that connect international markets to further develop this sector and stressed the importance of international cooperation, particularly in gemstone testing, grading, certification, and standardization, to strengthen the sector.

He said that the government was determined to ensure the sector's growth and development..

The event was attended by 18 overseas participants from seven APO member countries including Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Sri Lanka Jewelry Tokyo Indonesia Japan Cambodia Malaysia Mongolia Nepal Vietnam Market Event From Government Industry Asia NPO

Recent Stories

Usain Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Am ..

Usain Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

14 minutes ago
 PM visits martyred Customs official's residence in ..

PM visits martyred Customs official's residence in Abbottabad

21 minutes ago
 Ethiopian Special envoy urges Lahore's traders fra ..

Ethiopian Special envoy urges Lahore's traders fraternity to join trade delegati ..

7 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan envoy meets commissioner

Kazakhstan envoy meets commissioner

7 minutes ago
 Safari Park to welcome Madhubala elephant in May

Safari Park to welcome Madhubala elephant in May

7 minutes ago
 2 ring leaders among 3 terrorists killed in Khyber ..

2 ring leaders among 3 terrorists killed in Khyber operation

7 minutes ago
Punjab CM Maryam faces legal challenge for wearing ..

Punjab CM Maryam faces legal challenge for wearing police uniform

31 minutes ago
 PTDC plans to organize two-day tourism expo

PTDC plans to organize two-day tourism expo

24 minutes ago
 COP29 host says deal on climate aid essential but ..

COP29 host says deal on climate aid essential but offers few details

24 minutes ago
 SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi

SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls th ..

Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake

4 hours ago
 Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business