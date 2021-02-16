UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Early Completion Of KCR: Asad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 11:30 PM

Govt committed to early completion of KCR: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said the government was fully committed to the early completion of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

All-out efforts would be made for execution of both the KCR and Railways Freight Corridor projects at a fast pace as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Asad Umar was chairing a meeting to review progress on the KCR and Railways Freight Corridor projects.

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, focal person of the Planning Ministry for Karachi projects Najeeb Haroon (MNA), Secretary Railways, Chief Executive Officer of Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority and senior officials of both the ministries participated in the meeting.

The Secretary Railway informed the meeting that both the projects were on track as per the timelines.

Asad Umar directed the Ministry of Railways and the PPP Authority to carry out monthly progress review of the work assigned to the consultants to ensure that the tasks were completed on time.

He said efforts be made to devise the best possible transaction structure of the projects and all options might be explored for the purpose.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Imran Khan Prime Minister Asad Umar Progress National University All Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

33 minutes ago

Ethnic clashes test 'melting pot' southwest Nigeri ..

10 minutes ago

Govt committed to early completion of KCR: Asad

10 minutes ago

Russian scientists probe prehistoric viruses dug f ..

10 minutes ago

US to Coordinate With Allies on Possible Nord Stre ..

10 minutes ago

&#039;Digital School&#039; starts pilot stage in E ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.