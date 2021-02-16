Govt committed to early completion of KCR: Asad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said the government was fully committed to the early completion of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

All-out efforts would be made for execution of both the KCR and Railways Freight Corridor projects at a fast pace as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Asad Umar was chairing a meeting to review progress on the KCR and Railways Freight Corridor projects.

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, focal person of the Planning Ministry for Karachi projects Najeeb Haroon (MNA), Secretary Railways, Chief Executive Officer of Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority and senior officials of both the ministries participated in the meeting.

The Secretary Railway informed the meeting that both the projects were on track as per the timelines.

Asad Umar directed the Ministry of Railways and the PPP Authority to carry out monthly progress review of the work assigned to the consultants to ensure that the tasks were completed on time.

He said efforts be made to devise the best possible transaction structure of the projects and all options might be explored for the purpose.