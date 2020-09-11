Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was keen to see transfer of resources to the local governments to improve public services at the lower level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was keen to see transfer of resources to the local governments to improve public services at the lower level.

The minister was chairing a video conference meeting to discuss the Provincial Finance Commission awards.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Secretary Planning, Provincial Secretary Finance and senior officials were also present in the meeting.

The provincial Finance Ministers shared the work being done in the respective provinces on finalizing the design of the Provincial Finance Commission.

Planning commission representatives provided an overview of various models of sub-national fiscal transfers aimed at empowering the local level governments for better service delivery.

The Minister appreciated the work being done so far.

The meeting also decided to hold further deliberations to work out a formula which would best serve the purpose of empowerment of local government.