UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gov't Committed To Empower Local Governments: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:48 PM

Gov't committed to empower local governments: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was keen to see transfer of resources to the local governments to improve public services at the lower level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was keen to see transfer of resources to the local governments to improve public services at the lower level.

The minister was chairing a video conference meeting to discuss the Provincial Finance Commission awards.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Secretary Planning, Provincial Secretary Finance and senior officials were also present in the meeting.

The provincial Finance Ministers shared the work being done in the respective provinces on finalizing the design of the Provincial Finance Commission.

Planning commission representatives provided an overview of various models of sub-national fiscal transfers aimed at empowering the local level governments for better service delivery.

The Minister appreciated the work being done so far.

The meeting also decided to hold further deliberations to work out a formula which would best serve the purpose of empowerment of local government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Best

Recent Stories

US backs release of Taliban who killed French, Aus ..

3 minutes ago

Nong Rong to be new Chinese ambassador to Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Confirms Navalny Affair Mig ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Secretary KP directs DCs to submit comprehen ..

3 minutes ago

4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Mirpur AJK twice in ..

19 minutes ago

VIS Rating Co. reaffirms IFS rating of EFU

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.