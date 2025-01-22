- Home
Govt Committed To Enhance Productivity Through ‘Uraan Pakistan’: Parliamentary Secretary
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, Shahid Usman Ibrahim on Wednesday underscored the government's dedication to enhancing productivity through URAAN Pakistan—a transformative initiative aligned with the 5Es National Economic Transformation Plan.
During his visit to National Productivity Organization (NPO), he said the plan to enhance productivity was a cornerstone for achieving export-led growth.
He commended NPO and the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) in promoting productivity at the national level.
He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting NPO’s initiatives and highlighted his intention to align with the Prime Minister’s vision for industrial development and to facilitate efforts toward increased productivity, industrialization, exports, and job creation.
He pledged to engage with NPO more frequently in the future to ensure maximum support for productivity development across the country.
Earlier, Alamgir Chaudhry briefed the secretary on NPO’s functions, achievements, and ongoing initiatives with special focus on enhancing productivity consciousness at both macro and micro levels, engaging international and national experts to share best practices, promoting innovative methods and products for enhanced productivity and competitiveness, and collecting and disseminating information to boost industrial productivity.
