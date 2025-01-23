Open Menu

Govt. Committed To Ensuring Economic Stability: Ahsan Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, visited the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) for an interactive session with foreign investors and business leaders.

The session focused on the government’s initiatives aimed at economic stabilization and enabling a conducive business environment in Pakistan said a news release issued by OICCI.

During the session Ahsan Iqbal provided an in-depth overview of the government’s economic agenda, highlighting Uraan Pakistan – The 5Es National Economic Transformation Plan.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reforms aimed at addressing investor challenges and fostering sustainable growth.

Ahsan Iqbal said, “The government is committed to ensuring economic stability and fostering a predictable policy environment for investors. Through initiatives like Uraan Pakistan, we aim to unlock the country’s potential and transform it into a hub for innovation and investment.”

He appreciated the contribution of leading foreign investors, particularly OICCI members, who have played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s economic development. Over the past decade, they have re-invested $23 billion while also leading the transfer of best practices to the country.

Yousaf Hussain, President OICCI, commended the government’s efforts to stabilize the economy and foster a business-friendly environment for foreign investors. “The focus on structural reforms and economic revival is a positive step forward. We remain optimistic and look forward to continued collaboration to further strengthen Pakistan’s position as an investment destination,” he added.

Abdul Aleem, Secretary-General OICCI, acknowledged the progress made and stressed the importance of policy continuity to maintain investor confidence. “While the initiatives being undertaken by the government are commendable, it is crucial to ensure policy consistency. We urge the government to actively engage with key stakeholders like OICCI members so as to maximize the impact of these initiatives,” he remarked.

Foreign investors also shared their perspectives on navigating challenges in Pakistan and provided recommendations to enhance the ease of doing business. The dialogue reinforced the need for constructive engagement between the government and the private sector to build a sustainable economic future.

