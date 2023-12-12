Open Menu

Govt. Committed To Ensuring Uninterrupted Gas Supply To Fertilizer Sectors: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Govt. committed to ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to fertilizer sectors: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Petroleum Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said the government was committed to ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to all fertilizer plants throughout the current winter season to maximize fertilizer production.

"In the current year, it has been decided that fertilizer plants will operate at full capacity without any closure during the winter months to achieve maximum fertilizer output," he said while addressing a press conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Minister for Interior Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti.

He specifically emphasized that Fatima Fertilizer and Agritech, which traditionally closed for three months during winter, would remain operational at full capacity this year.

"All plants, including Fatima Fertilizer and Agritech plants, will be running at full capacity throughout the current winter season," he affirmed, adding the decision to keep operating all the plants at their maximum capacity was aimed to ensure a consistent and sufficient local supply of fertilizer to farmers.

Responding to a question, Muhammad Ali said the government had ordered two Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes for December and one for January to meet domestic gas requirements.

However, he acknowledged that the country currently faced insufficient gas production to meet demand, with local gas reserves depleting by approximately 10 percent annually. At the same time, consumption continued escalating with each passing day, he added.

The minister also said that the government was actively working to improve the infrastructure for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply across the country.

He mentioned ongoing efforts to revise the LPG policy, with certain proposed changes, and hinted that it would soon be presented to the cabinet for approval.

Regarding the exploration sector, he acknowledged that inefficient policies of the past led international companies to leave the country due to non-payment.

However, he assured that the government was working to give a boost to the exploration of new hydrocarbon reservoirs and local gas production to meet domestic requirements.

Responding to another query about the removal of the Managing Director of Saindak Metals Limited (SML), Minister Muhammad Ali clarified that the decision was made in line with the prevailing laws and service rules of the company, under the instructions of the Islamabad High Court.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Company Same Muhammad Ali January December Gas Islamabad High Court All Government Cabinet Shakarganj Limited

Recent Stories

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

10 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various ..

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various operations in D. I. Kha

25 minutes ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; Pakistan-US will play a key r ..

1 hour ago
 Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaz ..

Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

3 hours ago
 SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

16 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business