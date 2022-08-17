UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Facilitate Investors To Increase FDI: Miftah Ismail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Wednesday reiterated the government's resolve to promote Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country by providing all possible support to the investors

He was talking to Chief International Officer (CIO) TAWAL KSA Emmanuel Leonard here at the Finance division.

TAWAL Pakistan Country Manager Juan Pablo Sanchez, Director Pakistan and Country Representative TAWAL KSA in Pakistan Shah Faisal Safdar Khattak also attended the meeting.

The Finance Minister was apprised about the operations, aim and vision of TAWAL KSA. It was shared that developing and enhancing the critical telecom infrastructure was key priority of TAWAL and after full acquisition of TAWAL telecom in Pakistan, their company aims at allowing mobile network operators in Pakistan to meet their enhanced coverage and capacity requirements for rapidly growing data demands.

Miftah Ismail appreciated the operational working of TAWAL and acknowledged its value and significance for the development of the telecom sector of Pakistan.

The Finance Minister assured the delegation that present government aims at providing every possible support for easing the business and facilitating the foreign direct investment in Pakistan. Finance Minister further assured the delegation of his cooperation and support.

