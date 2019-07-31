UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Committed To Facilitate Private Sector Development: Makhdoom Khusro

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 08:44 PM

Govt. committed to facilitate private sector development: Makhdoom Khusro

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said the incumbent government was committed to facilitate private sector development in the country for achieving sustained economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said the incumbent government was committed to facilitate private sector development in the country for achieving sustained economic growth.

Talking to Vice President Economics and Private Sector Development of International Finance Corporation Hans Peter Lankes, he said the private sector would be the engine of future growth and development paradigm.

Vice President Economics and Private Sector Development of International Finance Corporation called on the minister here, said a press release issued Wednesday.

Members planning commission and senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting.

The minister said Pakistan valued its partnership with IFC and appreciated its contribution and support for development of private sector in the country.

Noting that IFC could help in further enhancing private investment in Pakistan, the minister said a strong private sector was indispensable to ending poverty, generating employment and boosting shared prosperity across the country.

The minister stated that SME's were identified as drivers of economic growth in our future growth strategy, adding FC may look into increasing private investment in this sector.

IFC Vice President apprised of IFC's program in support of Pakistan and said the corporation was looking into the possibility of increasing annual investment for Pakistan to support the country's economy.

He said focus was being given to housing, energy and power sectors as well as support financial inclusion and long term finance for development of private sector.

He informed that IFC was one of the largest investors in Pakistan's power sector and had made substantial commitments in this regard.

He expressed commitment that IFC will continue to contribute to the development of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan May Government Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Sports programme announced for Jashan-e-Azadi

58 seconds ago

Seminar, walk for Hepatitis awareness organized

1 minute ago

Imtiaz Ayub posted as new Secretary Information KP ..

1 minute ago

Court seeks NAB comments on Faryal Talpur's applic ..

1 minute ago

Lawyer's fraternity playing vital role in dispensa ..

10 minutes ago

DPM hosts UN-Habitat Executive Director in Abu Dha ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.