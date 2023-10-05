Open Menu

Govt Committed To Further Strengthen Relations With China: Finance Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Govt committed to further strengthen relations with China: Finance Minister

Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar here on Thursday expressed government’s unwavering commitment to further strengthen relations with China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar here on Thursday expressed government's unwavering commitment to further strengthen relations with China.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador, Jiang Zaidong who called on the minister here, Dr. Shamshad

also expressed gratitude for China’s invaluable support and assistance to Pakistan in various sectors, according to statement issued by finance ministry.

Felicitating Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on his appointment as Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, the Minister appreciated the enduring, robust, and time tested friendly relations between the two countries.

Outlining the Government’s resolve towards economic reforms, Dr. Akhtar underlined the importance of these reforms in the revitalization of the national economy.

The Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to successfully complete the International Monetary Fund Programme, demonstrating the government’s commitment to sound economic governance.

On the occasion, the ambassador praised the efforts of the government towards the economic reforms and revival of the economy and assured continuation of the Chinese support to Pakistan.

The meeting also reviewed and discussed the progress of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and highlighted its strategic significance in the context of regional connectivity and economic development.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to further strengthen the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and China in order to enhance economic prosperity and foster development, the statement added.

More Stories From Business