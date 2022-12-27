UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To GB's Development: Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022

Govt committed to GB's development: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday expressed the government's commitment for the development and progress of all regions, including Gilgit-Baltistan.

During a meeting with GB Finance Minister Jawed Ali Manwa and his team, which called on him, Dar also stressed for utilization of Gilgit-Baltistan's tourism potential, according to a Finance Ministry news release.

He said tourism sector's development would not only enhance the revenues of Gilgit-Baltistan but would also portray a beautiful image of the country all over the world.

The minister said the Federal Government would extend support for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance Tariq Bajwa, secretary finance and senior officers of Gilgit-Baltistan and Finance Division also attended the meeting.

Earlier, the GB finance minister apprised Ishaq Dar about the developments in the public welfare projects being carried out in Gilgit-Baltistan and financial constraints of the GB administration for their timely completion to ensure good governance in the area.

