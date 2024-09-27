Open Menu

Govt Committed To Implement E-procurement System: Mujtaba

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

Finance minister says all government-level procurement under the e-procurement system will be closely monitored

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2024) Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman announced that the Punjab government is committed to ensuring the implementation of an e-procurement system in government departments under the Public Finance Management Reforms.

The introduction of this system for the online procurement of goods and services will not only save time and resources but also curb potential corruption in the procurement process.

Additionally, it will help restore suppliers’ confidence in public institutions and improve service delivery.

The provincial minister expressed these views while chairing the eighth meeting of the Steering Committee on Public Finance Management Reforms at the Finance Department’s committee room. He highlighted that the main objective of launching the e-procurement system is to ensure the efficient utilization of the province’s financial resources. Reforms introduced in the tax and pension systems are also part of this broader initiative.

The minister further stated that all government-level procurement under the e-procurement system will be closely monitored. A dedicated digital monitoring control room will be established for real-time tracking of procurement activities.

During the meeting, the performance of the Punjab Public Finance Management Unit was reviewed. Samia Mukhtar, Head of the Public Finance Management Reforms Unit, provided a comprehensive briefing on the procurement plan for the current fiscal year. The meeting also discussed a five-point agenda, which included the approval of procurements by the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA).

The session was attended by the Additional Secretary of Finance, Member board of Revenue, Director General of Excise and Taxation, Director General of Punjab Information Technology Board, and relevant officials from PPRA, Planning and Development, and the Finance Department.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Corruption Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab All From Government

Recent Stories

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

12 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

24 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

54 minutes ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

2 hours ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

2 hours ago
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

3 hours ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

7 hours ago
 PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business