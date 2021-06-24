Govt committed to peace, progress, prosperity in ex-FATA districts: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Thursday said the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to peace, progress and prosperity in formerly Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) districts.

Peace and prosperity in erstwhile FATA districts was imperative for the rest of the country, he said while chairing a high level special meeting with a delegation of representatives of industries from the area.

He said, as per vision of the prime minister, after merger of ex-FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province, the process for fast track development of these districts was in full swing, adding industries were vital for development of any area.

The prime minister, he said, had expressly directed to resolve all issues confronting industries in ex-FATA districts and following his directions, heads and relevant officials of all ministries concerned had joined the meeting for prompt solution to issues of industries in ex-FATA districts.

He said after current meeting, he himself would hold more meetings with representatives of industries from ex-FATA on regular basis till all issues were settled down.

The minister directed all the departments concerned including Federal board of Revenue (FBR) chairman to hold follow up meetings with the representatives of industries from ex-FATA districts to solve all their issues and present a report during the next meeting.

On the occasion, the representatives of industries from ex-FATA district thanked the minister for his patronage for settlement of their issues.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Defence, Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Daood; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, FBR chairman and representatives of industries from ex-FATA districts.