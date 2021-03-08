UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Provide A Secure Environment To Women

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Govt committed to provide a secure environment to women

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) celebrated International Women Day here on Monday with a theme, "One can be anyone", to mark the day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) celebrated International Women Day here on Monday with a theme, "One can be anyone", to mark the day.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest Senator Fozia Arshad said that the PTI-led government was committed to ensuring a secure and enabling environment for women to play their due role in the national economy and country's development.

She said our struggle was to provide equal opportunity and a platform for women to get excel in their fields and in policy making.

Fauzia lauded the role of RCCI for organizing such tremendous events and said that the Chamber's approach towards women empowerment can be beneficial for those who wanted to start their businesses.

Speaking on the occasion President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza said that no nation can make progress without the progress of women.

"Rawalpindi Chamber always welcomed women to participate in Chamber's activities to bring change in businesses, adding RCCI also established an incubation center for businesswomen to provide an equipped place for women to display their products and hold meetings to promote their businesses," he said.

Earlier Convener of the event Ms. Noreen Ghaffar gave a detailed presentation on RCCI key initiatives for providing opportunity and platform for women entrepreneurs.

Chairperson CCP Ms. Rahat Kaunain, business Women, Ms. Musrat Misbah, and USAID PREIA Ms. Hassan Bano also spoke on the occasion and shared their success stories.

Related Topics

Business Rawalpindi Progress Nasir Chamber Women Competition Commission Of Pakistan Commerce Event Government Industry

