Govt committed to provide friendly environment to investors: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said here on Thursday that the incumbent government was committed to provide conducive and friendly environment to the investors and businessmen for the growth of economic activity and enhancement of exports.

In a meeting with the Vice Chairman of Indus Motor Company, Shini Yanagi, the finance minister said the government was cognizant of the issues of the business community and hurdles in the expansion of business activities in the country.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Indus Motor Company, Ali Asghar Jamali and senior officers from Finance Division and Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

The minister said that the upcoming budget would be business friendly and would contribute in the promotion of exports and businesses in the economy, according to press statement issued by Finance Ministry.

Ismail assured Shini Yanagi of government's full cooperation and support, the statement added.On the occasion, Shini Yanagi and Ali Asghar Jamali briefed the finance minister on the performance of the company and its contribution to the revenue of Pakistan.

They also presented some proposals concerned with auto industry for the upcoming budget and sought support of the government to the auto industry in the upcoming budget in order to sustain the consumer prices and sales of cars.