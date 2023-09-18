Govt. committed to putting national economy on sustainable growth trajectory: Sami tells WB

Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami on Monday said the government was committed to putting the national economy on a path of sustainable growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ):Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami on Monday said the government was committed to putting the national economy on a path of sustainable growth.

He expressed these views during a meeting with World Bank's Country Director to Pakistan Njay Benhassine, who called on him here, a news release said.

The WB country director was accompanied by his team including Gailius J. Draugelis (Operations Manager) for Pakistan at WB and Kamran Akbar, (Senior Social Development Specialist). While, the Planning Ministry officials including Chief Executive Officer CEO, P3A Board, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Member (Infrastructure & Regional Connectivity) at Planning Commission, Dr Waqas Anwar and Member (Social Sector & Devolution) Rafiullah Kakar were also present at the meeting.

The minister appreciated the role of the WB as one of the major development partners of Pakistan.

Sami Saeed acknowledged the WB's decades-long assistance, which had been playing a vital role in the socioeconomic uplift of Pakistan.

also appreciated the WB's continued support and commitment to the ongoing development projects in the country particularly for the flood-affected areas.

"The Planning Ministry is committed to playing its constructive role in facilitating the WB for the implementation of development projects to make Pakistan climate resilient, "Sami Saeed said, reiterating the government's resolve for the country's economic revival.

It is to be noted that last year, Pakistan faced unprecedented devastation due to torrential rains and flooding in most parts of the country, which affected 33 million people and caused economic losses worth $30 billion.

The situation led the government to prepare the 4RF framework (Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF).

The 4FR document suggested effective coordination and participation arrangements among the federal and provincial governments, development partners, donors, international and national NGOs, academia and private sectors.

The majority of the projects for the flood-affected areas are being executed by the provinces which have been already approved by the Central Development Working Party and ECNEC (Executive Committee of the National Economic Council.) On the occasion, the WB Country Director WB appreciated the facilitation and proactive role of the Planning Ministry which established a green channel for the quick approval of PC-1s of the various projects.

He expressed confidence in the development policy of the interim government and assured the WB's continued support in the future particularly for the implementation of climate-resilient infrastructure, human resource development, education and vocational training, employment, water, agriculture and energy development sector.